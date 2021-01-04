Covid-19: Nigeria goment guidelines for workers, office & business to check second wave of coronavirus

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Some Business and offices across Nigeria don open dia doors to customers for di first time afta di Christmas and New Year celebration.

Normal official work hours na still from Monday to Friday but sake of di second wave of covid-19, work life go change a bit as goment kontinu to announce new guidelines to epp offices check di spread of di virus.

See some of di measures wey wey goment say employers and businesses gatz take to reduce di risks of spreading covid 19 in di work place.

For goment offices, public servant below grade level 12 no suppose come work except dem be essential staff

Offices must encourage staff to work from home

Business and office must ensure say sanitisers dey for offices

Dem must ensure mandatory use of non-medical face mask/ covering for all staff at all times

Dem must ensure say physical distancing measures dey ground including seating arrangements for staff and visitors

Ensure temperature checks for di front of dia offices from of dia offices on arrival

Ensure say dem get hand washing facilities and promote through frequent washing wit soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Develop physical distancing strategies for di office to safeguard di health and safety of employees.

Wia staff members get regular face-to-face contact with customers, di business must ensure say dem get di necessary protective equipment to keep dem safe.

All Business must develop an infectious disease preparedness action plan to reduce di risk of exposure for work place and inform di staff members.

Ensure say staff members know how to spot the symptoms of coronavirus and dem get clear understanding of wetin to do wen dem dey sick and encourage dem to stay at home.

Display signs for offices or business premises to remind staff and visitors to maintain good and respiratory hygiene.

Discourage staff make dem no share work equipment and tools like computers, phones and desks

Offices and business to limit di number of visitors to dia office