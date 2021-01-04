Covid-19: School resumption date in Ghana after 9 month coronavirus shutdown - Dis be what you for know

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ghana dey re-open schools after nine month shutdown sake of Covid-19.

President Nana Akufo-Addo make dis announcement Sunday evening during en 21st Covid-19 update to Ghanaians.

According to de Prez, all schools from kindergarten, primary, JHS den go reopen on 15th January, 2021.

Meanwhile, SHS 1 students go start classes from 10th March, 2021 wey dis time around all students go dey on single track.

President Akufo-Addo explain say SHS 2 den SHS3 students go return go school from 18th January, 2021.

But tertiary students go return go return ahead of other students on 9th January, 2021.

Prez Akufo-Addo assure parents say govment decide to reopen schools sake of dem find ways of managing de virus to ensure de safety of students and teachers.

He also charge Ministry of Education say dem for make sure say dem fumigate all schools before students go arrive.

Meanwhile, Ghana no record any Covid-19 variant despite some African countries like Nigeria den South Africa.