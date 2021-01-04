Julian Assange: See why UK judge stop wikileaks founder deportation to US

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

One UK judge don block di deportation of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to di United States.

US authorities dey accuse am of hacking into US military database and publishing secret information wey dey di file.

However di judge refuse di request to extradite am go America as dem dey concerned say Assange get mental health issue and fit go kill himself for America.

Di 49 year old dey face accuse say e publish thousands of classified documents for 2010 and 2011.

US claim say wikileaks break di law and put many pipo lives for danger. Oga Assange too fight di deportation say di case dey politically motivated.

Di US authorities get 14 days to appeal di case.

Oga Assange now go return go Belmarch prison where dem keep am and im lawyers go apply for im bail on Wednesday.

Im lawyer Ed Fitzgerald tell di court say im go provide evidence to show say im client no go run.

Wetin di judge tok

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser rule say although di US prosecutors meet di test to deport Assange for trial, but di US no get power to say make e ni try kill imself.

She give evidence of times wey di man don try to harm himself and try to commit suicide: she say wetin she see na man wey dey depressed and man wey dey fear of im future.

Oga Assange, wey wear blue suit and green face mask for di dock, close im eyes as di judge dey read out her ruling on Monday.

His fiancée Stella Moris, wey get two young sons for am dey di court too.

Wetin wikileaks founder dey accused of and wetin go happun if court find am guilty

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

If dem find am guilty for America, oga Assange fit go jail for 175 years, im lawyers tok. But di US goment tok say im sentence fit dey between four and six years.

Assange dey face an 18-count indictment from di US government, wey accuse am say e collabo wit some bad pipo to hack US military databases to collect sensitive secret information wey concern Afghanistan and Iraq wars, e come publish am on Wikileaks website.

He say di information expose abuses wey di US military dey do.

But US prosecutors say di leaks of classified material put pipo lives at risk and dat na why US want make dem deport am comot from UK

Extradition na process when one kontri want make anoda kontri hand over suspect to face trial.

How politicians dey react to di ruling

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Plenty politicians don tok dia mind after di judge give her ruling on top di mata.

Conservative MP David Davis for Twitter say na correct news say Judge block Julian Assange extradition. He say dem no suppose dey use extradition treaties for political prosecution.

Former shadow home secretary Diane Abbot say na excellent ruling.

Journalist and documentary maker John Pilger wey dey always campaign for Assange say im happy wit di ruling.

Mr Assange dey jail for 50 weeks for May 2019 sake of say e jump bail as e go hide for Ecuadorian embassy for London.

He find refuge for di embassy for seven years from 2012 until dem arrest am for April 2019.