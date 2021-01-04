Nigeria School Reopening: Lagos state set resumption dates for public and private schools

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER

All public and private schools for Lagos State go resume on 18th January 2021

Di Lagos State Govment make dis announcement on Monday say all public and private schools below tertiary level for di state Lagos State go reopen for di second term 2020/21 academic session from Monday, 18th of January, 2021.

For inside statement, di Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo say dis decision dey in line wit federal goment directives plus di second wave of di COVID-19 Pandemic.

She ask all schools to make efforts to comply wit all di Covid-19 requirements for resumption schools.

"No be just for di improvement of overall school operations but for di safe reopening of academic activities to support di Lagos State Govment quest for full return." she add am.

Di Commissioner also advise make schools get flexible plans wia students and teachers wey dey sick fit teach or learn from home through available online platforms.