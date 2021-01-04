Jack Ma: Things you suppose know about di Chinese billionaire business man Jack Ma

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma or Ma Yun, na investor and philanthropist and di co-owner Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, wey be multinational technology conglomerate.

Di 56 years old business tycoon wey from Hangzhou east of China bin come from poor family and bin work before as English teacher.

Oga Ma buy im first computer wen im dey 33 years and for di last twenty years, im don blow to become one of di shining stars for China sake of im online marketing company Ali Baba.

Di business Alibaba first begin for 1999 inside oga Ma flat wit less dan 20 workers. For 2019 im step down as di chairman of Alibaba.

Oga Ma im sef worth $48.2 billion.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di billionaire dey do plenty charity work through im Jack Ma Foundation wey focus on areas like education, entrepreneurship, female leadership and di environment.

Inside di Covid-19 pandemic im donate mask and ventilators give kontris for Europe, African kontris including Nigeria and US.

Wia dis foto come from, GETTY IMAGES/KOLA SULAIMON Wetin we call dis foto, Jack Ma's covid-19 health donation enta Nigeria

Im na di face of one talent show Africa's Business Heroes wey dey support young African business pipo. For di show, participants dey compete to win $1.5 million.