Omoyele Sowore: Court Order make dem keep Sowore for Kuje Prison

Wetin we call dis foto, Di magistrate court order make dem keep Sowore for Kuje prison

Magistrate Court for Abuja don order #RevolutionNow leader and four oda activists to Kuje Correctional centre.

Di Chief Magistrate, Mabel Segun-Bello order make dem go di Kuje Prison pending dia bail application hearing wey be tomorrow, 5th of January, 2021.

Di FCT Police Command bin cari to activists go court afta on three count charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and attempt to incite di public.

Wetin we call dis Video, 2019 election: 'Our mumu don do' - Sowore

How Sowore land for dis soup?

Sowore on di 31st of December, 2020 bin announce for Twitter say make pipo cari placard and light candle as sign of protest against di regime.

So for during di wash-night, na so boys dem Conor for around di Gudu axis of Abuja dey cari placard plus light candle and before you know am, police arrest dem including Sowore and lock dem for former SARS office for Abuja.

Sowore claim for court as e dey tok to reporters say im no join di protest but dat as im see di police guy dey do dey boys any how na im, im intervene to tell dem make dem leave di boys dem alone.

E claim say police beat beat am plus di oda activists dem for di SARS cell and dat goment neva end any SARS as dem still dey behave any how.

Drama inside court Room

No be small drama bin happun for di Magistrate court today as prosecution lawyer, James Idachaba cari Sowore go court and bin no inform Sowore lawyer.

Na so some lawyers stand up say dem go represent Sowore but e refuse sake of say e bin no know dem or hire dem to represent am for court.

Di police lawyer bin dey ask court make dem lock Sowore for court pending wen dem start trial.

But later afta di drama, Sowore lawyer, Marshal Abubakar come appear to demand for him bail base on self recognition.

Afta plenti argument, Di Chief magistrate come give verdict say sake of say di SARS detention centre no good, e beta make dem cari dem go wia dey conducive.