NIMC NIN: Nigeria National Identity Number holders go pay money for services- NIMC

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Nigeria National Identity Management Commission say Nigerians wey get National Identification Number (NIN) go pay moni if dem wan do some kain tins like change informate or get anoda NIN card.

Di commission regional coordinator, Funmi Opesanwo, say di moni wey dem dey charge na modification fee and processing fee for services.

She say dem get many different services wey di commission dey give like if you wan correct your name, address or name, plus replace or renew your card pipo go pay for di service, but to register for NIN ghan, dat na free of charge.

For pipo wey wan correct dia date of birth, di processing fee na N15,000.

If you wan change address or correct your name, dat one na N500.

If na card you wan replace or renew di processing fee na N5,000.