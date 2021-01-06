Covid-19: China no allow WHO investigation team enter di kontri

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, It was initially believed that Covid-19 originated at a market in Wuhan

China don refuse to allow one World Health Organisation team wey suppose investigate di origin of Covid-19 for di city Wuhan to enta di kontri.

Although two members bin don already enta road, WHO say di wahala wey dem get be say dem neva clear dia visa.

But, China challenge dis tok say, dem still dey arrange details for di visit including dates.

Beijing bin finally agree to di to allow di team to come investigate afta many many months negotiation wit WHO.

Dem first discover di Covid-19 virus for Wuhan towards di end of 2019 wen dem link di first break out to one market.

WHO oga Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, say im dey "very disappointed" say China neva finalise di permission for di team to come check especially as "two members don already begin dia journey and odas no fit travel for last minute."

"Dem don assure me say China go sharply do di internal procedure to deploy dem as soon as possible," im tell tori pipo for Geneva on Tuesday, as im dey explain say im don contact senior Chinese officials to stress say "di mission na priority for WHO and di international team."

Chinese foreign ministry tok tok pesin, Hua Chunying, tell BBC say "e be like say misunderstanding dey" and "no need to read too much enta di mata."

"Chinese authorities dey cooperate closely wit WHO but e get some minor outbreaks for different places around di world and many kontris and regions dey busy wit dia work to prevent di virus and we sef dey work on dis," she tok.