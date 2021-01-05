University school resumption 2021 date for UNIBEN, UNILAG, BUK and oda tertiary institutions for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Some public university students across Nigeria go begin get ready and prepare to return to school from di 18th of January, 2021.

Dis na sake of say various school management don dey set time wey new academic session go begin for dis year.

Na di Senate of each school go determine wen di school go resume and some school senate don sit do dia meeting while odas still dey set time wen dem go meet.

Universities bin dey under lock and key for nine months sake of coronavirus den ASUU strike sake of goment inability to fulfil dia 2009 agreement.

Di whole yawa bin ground public tertiary education for di kontri and students bin sidon house from March 2020 until ASUU and goment settle dia kwanta on di 23rd of December, 2020.

Even though ASUU call off di strike, student bin no fit resume immediately sake of di directive from di Presidential Taskforce on Covid -19 say make all schools close sake of di second wave of infection.

Dis na some of di public universities wey don announce dia resumption date.

Bayero University Kano (BUK)

Di Senate for Bayero University Kano go begin new academic session for January 18, 2021 and dia second semester go be May 3, 2021.

Di university issue out memo say dem don cancel dia 2019/2020 sessions for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmesfor di school.

Di senate also grant amnesty for postgraduate students wey neva register within di time wey dem give dem, make dem kontinu wit dia registration before di session start.

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

Di management of University of Benin, for Edo state don ask both old and new students to resume school from di 30th of January, 2021.

Dis dey inside di circular wey di school issue afta dia Senate meeting on Monday.

Di school say di 2019/2020 academic session first semester go run until April 1, 2021 while di second semester go start for April 5.

Di school tok-tok pesin Benedicta Ehanire say, afta di school Senate meet on di 4th of January, dem agree say if student show for school on di 30th, lecture go start on di 1st of Febraury, 2021.

Meanwhile, fresh students gatz start dia clearance online from 5th of February to 30th of April and dem go begin dia orientation for di 3rd of May, 2021

Di school say e learning go join and ask student make dem get smart phones.

Dem also want all students to follow dia Covid 19 protocol strictly and those wey di sick, make dem treat demselves before dem resume.

Di student also gatz fill form online and submit to di Dean of Student Affairs.

University of Lagos and LASU

Special Adviser to Lagos state goment Tokunbo Wahab tell BBC Pidgin say tertiary school for Lagos already dey in session but dem dey operate staggered resumption.E say di final year students dey allowed to enter school premises and gradually odas go join, say dat na to ensure say students no too plenti for school.Dis affect all tertiary schools under Lagos State goment.

Meanwhile for University of Lagos wey dey under federal goment control, school authorities say dem go meet in di coming weeks to decide di resumption date.