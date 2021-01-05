Lockdown in Nigeria 2021 fit happun as coronavirus cases dey rise? See wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di number of Covid -19 cases for Nigeria don continue to dey rise since ending of 2020, enta di new year 2021.

Di highest number wey NCDC don record so far for di kontri, na 4th of January with 1,204 cases.

For 1st of January 2021, di kontri record 1,074 cases, di following day, 576 cases and on di 3rd of January 917 cases.

Now di total number of confirmed cases for Nigeria don climb go 91,351 while di total death na 1,318.

Di Presidential Taskforce on Covid -19 don begin para on top di rising cases of Covid -19 for di kontri and blame am on top di fact say Nigerians no dey gree follow di guidelines wey goment give.

Di PTF for dia daily briefing don tell Nigerians say di kontri don enta second wave and pipo gatz follow goment measure to check di spread of di disease.

Nigeria go lockdown again?

Dat na di big question for pipo mouth as di cases dey rise but dis question never get clear ansa yet.

Nigeria bin lockdown for March 30, 2020 wen di president order total lockdown for Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, as airports and land borders dey closed too.

On Monday 13 April, 2020, Buhari again bin extend di first two week lockdown im declare for Lagos - di kontri bizness capital, neighbouring Ogun and Abuja- di kontri political capital by anoda two weeks.

Dat na wen di kontri case count dey around 1,000 figure, as at 4, January, 2021, e don pass 90,000.

But even with dis figure, e no clear if di kontri ready to risk anoda lockdown sake of di economy wey dem don bin tok say no go fit bear am.

But di presidential taskforce na dem get di power wit consultation wit di president to announce any lockdown.

From wetin we know, di PTF go hold dia usual weekly briefing today for di office of di Secretary to di Government of di Federation.

Signs dey say even if di taskforce no pronounce total lockdown sake of di kontri economy, dem fit issue various restriction sake of how di number of covid-19 dey increase for di kontri.

How to stop lockdown make e no happun

Di National Coordinator for PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu bin don tok say di only to prevent re-introduction of a lockdown na for kontri pipo to follow all di covid-19 protocol and do as goment advise dem by wearing facemasks, wash dia hands, follow social distancing and make sure say dem avoid mass gathering.