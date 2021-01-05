Police arrest suspect wey cut off 6-year-old private part for rituals for northern Nigeria

Di tori of how some bad pipo cut di private part of one 6 year old girl for Bauchi on di 30th of December 2020 for Bauchi state for northern Nigeria dey continue to weak many pipo across di kontri.

As di girl dey continue to receive medical attention, di tok-tok pesin of Bauchi Police Command DSP Muhammad Wakil tell BBC wetin parents suppose dey do to protect dia children from dis kain criminals.

"So di first thing as a parents na to dey monitor all di movements of your pikin no matter what, make sure say eyes dey on top her dey see wia she dey, wetin she dey do and pipo wey she dey with."

"Second thing na stop anybody wey dey call your pikin 'my wife' or 'my husband' na so e dey start, we don see cases wia na from dia bad things fit come happun. Because by di time you allow pesin to dey call your small daughter my wife, e dey condition her mind to allow am do anything, so e dey very wrong."

How di mata happun

Di police officer tell us how di 6 year old case happun and e tok say na one of di worst cases e don see for im career.

"So case of dis girl na very sad one, one ritualist ask dis two guys to bring private part of a small girl and dem go become rich, na im dem put dia plan into action, dem call dis six-year-old say dem wan send her and dem come use handkerchief cover her mouth carry her go one uncompleted building."

"Na for di uncompleted building dem use sharp object cut her clitoris wey ritualist say go make dem rich and dem leave her in pool of her blood run."

Suspect under arrest

DSP Wakil also confam say dem don arrest one of di pipo wey do dis bad thing and dey look for di oda pesin and di ritualist wey make dem do di work.

Bauchi govnor Bala Mohammed donate N1 million towards di treatment of di girl and also ask security pipo to do dia best to fish out di remaining bad pipo wey do dis thing.

Doctor for di hospital wey di girl dey receive treatment tell BBC say dem don receive di govnor N1 million donation for her treatment and also confam say she don dey recover from wetin happun.