How to apply for 774,000 jobs wey Nigeria goment Special Public Works Programme launch

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari go launch di Special Public Works Programme wey go employ 774,000 unemployed Nigerians for old parade ground area on Tuesday January 5, 2021 for Abuja.

Dem say di koko of dis tear rubber programme na to employ 1,000 Nigerians from each of di 774 local government areas for di kontri and to help reduce di financial palava wey covid-19 pandemic don cause

And na di National Directorate of Employment (NDE) dey handle di program and implementation.

According to goment, dis program na for unskilled workers wey dem go employ for three months and dem go pay dem N20,000 per month.

How to apply for di 774, 000 Special Public Works jobs?

Visit dia official wey website special public works for detailed step by step guide on how to register for di 774,000 jobs for each of di 36 states for Nigeria and di 774 LGAs

Click on your state for di Nigerian map for di homepage to access di contact details (names and phone numbers) of di committee members

Choose your local government area to see your designated payment bank for application and verification.

