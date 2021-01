Regé-Jean Page: Biography of di 'Bridgerton' movie star actor ''Simon Basset''

Wia dis foto come from, Regé-Jean Page/INSTAGRAM

One new drama 'Bridgerton' wey Netflix just release last year Christmas don begin totori pipo for social media.

Di Netflix latest drama trend as number one for Nigeria for more dan two weeks maybe because of one fine actor Regé-Jean Page wey dem use as di star actor for di movie.

Page, play di role of Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings for di movie. Simon na di Duke of Hastings wey swear say im no go marry.

Dis no be di first film wey Regé-Jean Pagee don act but dis one sweet pipo belle sotey dem begin wonder who be dis guy wey handsome like dis?

Early childhood of Regé-Jean Page

Wia dis foto come from, Regé-Jean Page/INSTAGRAM

Regé-Jean Page na British-Zimbabwean actor. Dem born am for London for 1990 and e grow up for Harare, Zimbabwe. and wen e turn 14 years old, e go London for im secondary school education.

Page mama na nurse from Zimbabwe and im papa na oyinbo preacher.

He graduate from Drama Centre for 2013.

Na from small Page don begin act but for inside one interview wit Netflix Queue and A, e say wen im dream wen e dey small na to become explorer.

Page musical talent:

Wia dis foto come from, @regejean/INSTAGRAM

No be only acting im sabi do, Di 30 year old na good singer as e im brother, Tose, dey one musical group dem call TUNYA.

He try im musical talents for short film 'Don't Wait', wey Lanre Malaolu direct.

Movies wey im don act inside:

Regé-Jean Page don act for some movies and TV shows before, dis na why some pipo sabi am.

He play di role of Khora for Mortal Engines and feature alongside Tessa Thompson for Sylvie's Love.

On TV, Regé-Jean is dey popular for im role as Chicken George for Roots and as Leonard Knox for ABC's For The People.