Increase electricity tariff : Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission don deny tori say FG increase electricity tariff

Di Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission don deny tori say dem don increase electricity tariff by 50%.

For inside statement, NERC say NO approval don dey for tariff increase inside di Tariff Order for electricity distribution companies wey take effect on January 1, 2021.

Dem tok say di tori wey dey for publications for some print and electronic media say di Commission don approve 50% increase in electricity tariffs na misinformation..

"On di contrary, di tariff for customers on service bands D & E (for customers wey dem dey serve less than an average of 12hrs of supply per day ova a period of one month) remains frozen and subsidised in line wit di policy direction of di FG."

"We only don adjust di rates for service bands A, B, C, D and E from NGN2.00 to NGN4.00 per kWhr to reflect di partial impact of inflation & movement in forex and dis na according to di provisions of di EPSR Act and di nation's tariff methodology for biannual minor review.

Di commission don ask tori pipo wey carry dis fake news of 50% increase to retract dia earlier publications wey dey misinform electricity consumers nationwide

Di Commission say dem remain committed to protect electricity consumers from failure to deliver on committed service levels under di service-based tariff regime