Covid-19: Pfizer Vaccine to land Nigeria by end of January - PTF

Wia dis foto come from, MBuhari/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Di covid case for Nigeria don dey go high everiday and authorities dey worry say as di second wave don show like dis, plenti pipo dey at risk especially old pipo.

Di Nigerian goment don announce say hundred thousand doses of di Pfizer vaccine go land di kontri by end of January, 2021.

Di oga kpata-kpata of Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib yarn dis one for di weekly presidential taskforce briefing for Abuja.

E say dis first dose go be for di frontline health workers, strategic leaders and and old pipo wit oda disease dem.

E further explain say di kontri need vaccine for 70 percent of im population to be able to kick out Covid -19 from di kontri.

Why di taskforce blame di situation on di fact say Nigerians no dey gree follow di protocol wey goment don put in place to chech di spread of di virus.

E further yarn say for di second phase, Nigeria go take delivery of free 32 million doses of vaccine wey go be combination of all di available and approved vacinnes for market.

And dis go only cover 20 percent of di population .

E say for Nigeria to eradicate covid-19 kpata-kpata, e gatz need vaccine wey go reach 70 percent of di total population.

40 percent of di population go get di vaccine for 2021 and di remaining 30 percent go get dia own for 2022.

E say di total cost of additional vaccines get three components wey be di cost of buying di vaccine, and di cost of to take am to every part of Nigeria and di cost of di facility wey dem go keep am safe.

E tok say di PTF in collaboration wit di ministry of health, di Primary Health Care Development Agency and oda critical stakeholder dey finalise di moni wey di kontri go need to take buy di vaccine.

E say for next couple of days di PTF go announce di main amount.