Public Holidays in Nigeria 2021: Easter date, Labour day, Eid al-Fitr plus oda national holidays dis year

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Everybody like holiday. For 2021, na at least 11 public holidays dey wey pipo fit jolificate inside dis year for Nigeria.

For Nigeria, na di ministry of interior office dey announce public holiday for di kontri and dis holiday mean say banks, businesses, schools and goment offices no go dey open.

Check out out di dates so you fit mark am for diary.

Dis na di 2021 public holidays you suppose know.

Public holidays for Nigeria

New Year's Day Fri, 1 Jan 2021

Good Friday Fri, 2 Apr 2021

Easter Monday Mon, 5 Apr 2021

Labour Day Sat, 1 May 2021

Eid al-Fitr Most Likely 12-14 May 2021

Democracy Day Sat, 12 Jun 2021

Eid el KabirMost likely for 19-21 Jul 2021*

Nigeria Independence Day Fri, 1 Oct 2021

Prophet's Birthday (Mauludun) Most likely for 18-19 Oct 2021*

Christmas Day Sat, 25 Dec 2021