Speaker of parliament Ghana: Mike Oquaye, Alban Bagbin - Who go be next Parliament of Ghana leader?

De 7th Parliament of de 4th Republic of Ghana go be dissolved at midnight of 6th January 2021.

Sake of dis, Parliament set out some provisions within de Presidential Transition Act, 2012 (Act 845), and the 1992 Constitution to dissolve de 7th Parliament and inaugurate the 8th Parliament which go facilitate de swearing in of President Elect Ghana.

After de December 7, 2020 elections a number of transitional processes go happen for Ghana.

Key to dis process be de dissolution of old parliament and inauguration of new parliament where newly elected lawmakers go start work.

Dis be some of de key things to note from January 6 to January 7, 2021 when dem go swear in President Akufo-Addo.

Dissolution of 7th Parliament

On Wednesday 6th January 2021, Ghana go dissolve de 7th Parliament around midnight, dis dey follow Article 113(1) of de 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

After de dissolution, around 12:01am on 7th January, de Elected Members of de 8th Parliament go gather for de Chamber of Parliament to elect a Speaker den Two Deputy Speakers.

After dis, de new Speaker go swear in de newly elected Members of de 8th Parliament.

In de morning of de 7th January, 2021 dem now for swear in President elect, Nana Akufo-Addo before de newly constituted 8th Parliament.

Majority and minority fight over Speakership

De decision of who go be Speaker of Parliament make sketchy as both NPP and NDC get 137 seats each for Parliament.

Sake of dis, when it comes to de voting for new Speaker, political analysts dey talk say dis be difficult issue.

De NPP wan bring back Professor Mike Oquaye, who be Speaker of de 7th parliament wey one of de people de NDC wan nominate as speaker be former NDC majority leader, Alban Bagbin.

De decision of which party go be successful in getting dema preferred choice as Speaker go cause some tension for Parliament sake of de current 137 seats each wey both NDC and NPP dey hold.

However, de NPP be hopeful say when it comes to voting, de one independent candidate for Fomena who previously be NPP lawmaker go vote give dem.

Members of de 8th Parliament go vote for Speaker, First Deputy Speaker, den Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

After which de newly elected speaker who de 275 members vote for through secret ballot, go now swear de new members in as lawmakers for Ghana.

January 7 swearing in of Prez

On January 7, 2021 dem go swear in President elect Nana Akudo-Addo before de 8th Parliament in accordance with Article 57(3) of de 1992 Constitution of Ghana.