Tracy Zille: Meet di pesin behind di tweets wey yab di whole of Africa continent for social media

Nigeria social media (Twitter) catch fire dis week afta one Tracy Zillie finally break di table for series of tweets she post on Twitter to yab Africans, dia leaders, spiritual leaders and how di continent take dey respond to di covid- 19 vaccine.

Most of her tweets focus on di Covid- 19 vaccine as she say Africans suppose be di last pesin to complain about di Covid- 19 vaccination.

Tracy for her post say, if Europeans wan kill dem, dem suppose don kill dem tey-tey as na dem dey produce many things wey Africans dey consume and di only thing Africa dey produce na babies, dem even get baby making weather and eye blanket. So make Africans calm down collect di vaccine as Africa no dey important and no be threat.

Other things she post for Twitter about Africa and di Covid- 19 vaccine.

Tracy Zillie wey her Twitter account carry oyinbo woman face write say "My name na Tracy Zillie and dis na my official account" post plenty things.

She say Africans dey busy dey bleach dia skin and wear wigs to resemble White pipo, meanwhile dia leaders dey busy dey do give away as dem don dash Europeans dia mining land and farms. Now Europeans don use di money from di mines & farms dem collect to take produce Covid19 vaccine wey dia leaders must buy.

African leaders dey travel abroad for treatment wen dem sick. If dem produce dis vaccine for Africa, dia leaders go still travel go abroad go collect vaccination. Covid19 is a reminder that Africans are led by corrupt elders with no interest in the Development of Africa.

African leaders too lazy as dem dey comfortable to dey buy-buy things from Asia and Europe. She add join say if dem collect all dia cars from Africa, Africans no go get choice dan to dey ride donkey or waka.

Africans allow dia leaders to embezzle billions of Covid- 19 funds with dia families and friends. She tell dem to use dia brains, as di purpose of di vaccine no be to kill den but to make dem dey poor. You go borrow money from Europe to take buy di vaccine from Europe and remain slaves forever, she tok.

Dis Covid-19 Vaccine suppose be lesson to all Africans. Make dem produce wetin dem fit chop and dia own melecine. Now dem no get choice dan to collect vaccine from dia enemies. It's either dem die or buy vaccine from di enemy. Where una rich prophets and pastors dey? She ask.

How pipo dey react to di tweets

Tracy Zillie tweets don cause gbasgbos for Twitter as many pipo say wetin she tok na true, others say na hate speech and dey wonder who she be.

Who be Tracy Zillie?

Tracy Zillie get over 60,000 followers for di Twitter account she open for June 2020. Di foto wey dey di account show say na oyinbo woman get am.

But di South African Human Rights Commission say dem don trace di pesin wey dey responsible for di controversial Twitter account under the name of 'Tracy Zille'.

Dis no be di first time wey Tracy Zillie dey tweet controversial posts about Africa.

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen say dem get enough evidence of hate speech against am and go soon carry di mata go Equality Court.

One research wey South Africa sabi pipo Le Roux and im team carry out suggest say na Economic Freedom Fighters (EFFo officials na dem dey behind di account.