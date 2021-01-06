What is Charlie Charlie?: All you need sabi about di trending Charlie Charlie challenge

Wia dis foto come from, RMD/TWITTER

"Charlie, Charlie, are you there? na di new trend wey dey burst social media.

Close to 200,000 pipo for Nigeria don use di hashtag #CharlieCharlie in di last four hours and several millions of pipo for di world don join di Charlie Charlie challenge.

How di trend take enta Nigeria? we no know but we understand say Charlie Charlie na one game wey don dey tey-tey.

Di game involve to balance two pencils on top each oda, come put for paper, wey dem write Yes or No. Players go come ask question wey Charlie go respond by moving di pencil to di direction of di Yes or No answer.

Plenty Nigerians don follow join di game wey some pipo claim say dey demonic.

Wetin be Charlie Charlie?

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

Charlie Charlie na Ouija board-like game wey players go write "Yes and No" on top paper, come balance two pencils for di paper.

Di players go divide one piece of paper into four quadrants, label each side wit either "Yes" or "No". Then put one pencil on one line, balance anoda one on top, come say "Charlie, Charlie, are you there?" If Charlie "answer" di pencil wey dey on top go move to one of di answers, e be like compass. You fit come begin ask Charlie any oda questions. Examples na "Charlie, I go pass my exam?" or "Charlie, I go get money?" etc.

Origin of di game

Several reports and tweets claim say di game na from Mexico. For example, one of di most retweeted videos about Charlie Charlie Challenge, shows one popular Mexican beer brand for Spanish write"yes" and "no" for di body.

Di tori wey bin go round na say Charlie na Mexican child wey die. Some tori say na Mexican demon or pagan god or di victim of some kind of violent crime. But none of dis tori dey confirmed.

Even at dat, many pipo believe say Charlie na ghost or spirit from hell wey fit answer questions about whether your crush like you.

However, BBC Mundo correspondent Maria Elena Navez say no demon dey wey dem dey call "Charlie" for Mexico.

She say to describe di game as traditional Mexican way to call dead pipo na just way to hype am and make am sound mysterious.

Wetin dey make di pencil move?

One sabi pesin for Live Science Elizabeth Palermo explain say di pencils no balance well on top each oda, so, if small wind blow am, e go move.