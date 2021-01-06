US Elections Updates: Trump, Biden tok as Pro-Trump protesters continue to riot for US Capitol

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pro=Trump protesters dey riot at di US Capitol

One woman don die afta dem shoot am for neck as violence breakout for US Capitol on Wednesday.

Lindsay Watts, tori pesin wit a Fox news affiliate bin earlier tweet dat DC paramedics dey try resuscitate her, but police don confirm say di woman don pack due to di gunshot injuries.

Dem never disclose her name, but police earlier tok say she be civilian.

US Congress bin dey hold joint session to certify di results of di 2020 US elections and Joe Biden's victory before pro-Trump protesters storm di capitol building, begin dey chant ''we want Trump'' as dem force dia way in.

Di attack on di Capitol bin end Congress proceeding to confirm Biden's victory.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One of di protesters dey chill for inside Speaker Nancy Pelosi office

Wetin we know so far?

Congress dey meet to confirm di victory of Joe Biden, wey be di President-elect

Di protesters enta di Capitol building and force a lokdown, dis make dem stop di debate wey di House and di Senate dey hold.

Na di chant of ''We want Trump'' dey ring for evriwhere as dem try pack lawmakers and tori pipo comot into a safe place

Di riot start afta Trump address thousands of im supporters for Washington DC and say ''We no go ever concede''

Dem call di National Guard to come secure di pipo as di protests to dey blow.

Di violence don dey happun for many hours

One pesin don die

Police don arrest thirteen pipo and seize five weapons

''Di attack on di Capitol no be protest, na insurrection'' Joe Biden react.

Di US President-election Joe Biden don describe di attack on di US Capitol as ''insurrection'' and say e no be ''protest.

Biden tok dis one for one live broadcast which e take call on President Trump to ''fulfil im oath and defend di constitution- and demand an end to di siege''

Trump tell im supporters to ''go home''

Some minutes afta Joe Biden live address, President Donald Trump post one video for im Twitter page where e ask im supporters wey dey protest at di Capitol to ''to go home now''

Trump say ''I sabi una pain. I sabi una hurt'' and e still dey claim dat di dem ''steal'' di election.

''Evrione sabi am. Especially di oda side. But you gatz go home now''

E even borrow one of im own campaign slogans ''We gatz to have peace. We gatz to have law and order.