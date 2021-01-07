Capitol Hill protest: Pictures of how Pro-Trump protesters burst enta Congress

Protesters wey dey support US President Donald Trump march enta Capitol building and force officials to order lawmakers to hide in place wey stop dia debate for both di House and Senate.

