Capitol Hill protest: Pictures of how Pro-Trump protesters burst enta Congress

One protester carry flag wey dem write "Trump is my president"

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin we call dis foto,

One protester hold one flag wey dem write "Trump na my president"

Protesters wey dey support US President Donald Trump march enta Capitol building and force officials to order lawmakers to hide in place wey stop dia debate for both di House and Senate.

Dis one happun as Congress bin dey meet to confirm President-elect Joe Biden electoral college victory. Protesters wey dey support US President Donald Trump march enta Capitol building and force officials to order lawmakers to hide wey make dem stop di debate for both di House and Senate.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wetin we call dis foto,

One protester carry di Confederate flag afta by pass US Capitol security

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin we call dis foto,

Protesters wey wear Trump campaign cap take foto inside di building

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin we call dis foto,

One protester even carry one decoration from one room for US Capitol

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin we call dis foto,

About three Capitol police officers point gun for one protester from inside di Senate chamber

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin we call dis foto,

See as one protester jump ova one balcony to reach di Senate floor

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin we call dis foto,

Lawmakers and Capitol staff workers wear protective gas masks as di gbege dey happun

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Wetin we call dis foto,

One protester even siddon for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chair, and leave message wey say "we no go gree"

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin we call dis foto,

Armed police detain some protesters

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin we call dis foto,

Protesters dey tok to police and oda Capitol staff workers as di gbege bin dey happun inside

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Wetin we call dis foto,

One US Capitol police officer shoot pepper spray for one protester as im dey enter di building through one window wey don break

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Wetin we call dis foto,

Plenty protesters dey celebrate afta dem reach di Capitol central rotunda

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin we call dis foto,

Trump supporters dey pose as dem take foto for inside Senate

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin we call dis foto,

Some of di protesters even paint dia face and wear costumes

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wetin we call dis foto,

One Trump supporter dress like Statue of Liberty

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wetin we call dis foto,

President-elect Joe Biden tell President Donald Trump to "step up" in response to di protests

Wetin we call dis foto,

Twitter call President Trump response to di protests "risk of violence"

