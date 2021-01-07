Ghana Speaker of Parliament: Alban Bagbin be de new speaker - See what you need to know about am

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

De candidate of de opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alban Bagbin win di Speaker of Parliament position for Ghana.

Dis dey happen after NDC nominate Alban Bagbin as de Speaker of de 8th parliament. De ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) nominate professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.

Wetin you need to know about Alban Bagbin

Dem born Alban Bagbin on September 24, 1957 for Sombo in the Upper West Region

Hon. Bagbin graduate from de University of Ghana (1977-1980) and de Ghana School of Law (1980 -1982)

Alban Bagbin get Executive Masters in Governance and Leadership from de Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)

Hon. Bagbin don hold plenti number of positions in Parliament since 1994

E be de Member of Parliament for Nadowli West constituency in de Upper West Region of Ghana in de 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th parliaments of de 4th republic of Ghana.

From 1995 come reach now, oga Bagbin be de member of one group known as Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) and member of de international Law and Human Rights Programme of de PGA.

From 1996 to 2001, Hon Alban get appointment as Chairman of de Advisory Committee on de Restructuring of de Water Sector (Ministry of Works and Housing) while between 1997 to 2001, e be member of de National Media Commission.

For de Second Parliament of de Fourth Republic, oga Bagbin na de Chairman of de Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

Hon. Alban Bagbin be former Majority Leader

Alban Bagbin be Minister for Health in de Ghana government until February 2013 wen Hanny-Sherry Ayittey take over de position.