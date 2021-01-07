Mike Pence: Wetin make Nigerians compare US Vice President Mike pence wit Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

Di actions of US Vice President Mike Pence to President Donald Trump claim say wuruwuru full di 2020 US Presidential election wey lead to im defeat for di polls don make pipo begin scratch dia head.

Oga Pence comment wey somehow no agree wit dat of di president to reject di confirmation of Joe Biden as di next president don make Nigerians dey compare am wit dia own Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Many Nigerians hail am for im courage to stand against di President say "wetin e do, Professor Osinbajo no go fit try am."

President Donald Trump bin tell im supporters say if Vice President support dem, dem go win di presidency but Pence, insist say im no fit change di results of di election despite pressure from di president,

Wetin Vice President Mike Pence tok

According to di 12th Amendment of di US Constitution, di Vice President go serve as di Presiding officer wen Congress begin dey count di electoral votes for di President of di United States states.

For inside statement, im say e position no give am power to reverse di 2020 election results and Joe Biden victory.

Im say American pipo don choose dia president and dem get every right under di law to demand free and fair election.

Di statement dey come as President Donald Trump continue to pressure im vice-president to overturn di result, e tell im supporters for im rally for Washington DC say im go dey "very disappointed" in Pence if e no follow im call to reject di election results.

Pence don face intense pressure from Trump and plenty Republican lawmakers to push back on Biden win.

But for im statement, Pence tok say na im "considered judgment" and dat di US Constitution no support am.

"Di Presidency belong to di American people, and to them alone," Pence write.

Nigerians reactions

Plenty Nigerians don enta social media to compare Mike Pence and Professor Yemi Osinbajo on top wetin dey happun between him and im oga, Donald Trump.

