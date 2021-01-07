NIN registration: Strike by NIMC staff go affect NIN registration?

Many Nigerians don dey unable to register for di ongoing National Identity Number (NIN) registration because workers of di National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) don start strike across di kontri.

People wey turn up to register for Lagos and Abuja for wetin BBC PIdgin carry eye see on Thursday bin just dey stranded for di NIMC offices.

Some of di workers wey tok to BBC Pidgin explain say di reason dem stop work na sake of poor pay.

Lucky Asekhohia wey be di chairman of di employees union, tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey attend to thousands of Nigerians wit out beta protective equipment.

Wetin we call dis foto, Some Nigerians wey turn out to do dia NIN registration bin dey stranded on Thursday as nobody bin dey to attend to dem.

Di NIMC employees strike action don stop di ongoing NIN registration nationwide as dem dey demand for living wage plus ask management to provide dem wit PPE as dem dey at risk of covid 19.

Wen BBC try to reach out to di commission about di state of tins and if dem go continue di process of registration without di striking staff, di tok-tok pesin of di commission say dem go soon release press statement on di matter.