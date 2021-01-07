Ghana Presidential election: Nana Addo, Bawumia sworn into office for second term

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Nana Akufo-Addo win di incumbent president John Mahama for di 2016 election

Ghana swear in Nana Akufo-Addo as President of Ghana as de 1992 Constitution demand on January 7.

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah during a short ceremony for parliament take de president-elect through de process of wearing en oath of office.

"I go be faithful and true to de Republic of Ghana. I go at all times preserve, protect den defend de Constitution of Ghana," Nana Akufo-Addo talk during en swearing in.

Nana Akufo-Addo dey continue en second term in office after he win de December 2020 elections.

Power sharing for Ghana

Meanwhile, some form of power sharing arrangement emerge for de Ghanaian political scene after opposition NDC win de Speakership race den successfully elect dema candidate, Alban Bagbin as new Speaker of Parliament.

After hours of deliberation for parliament, de NDC candidate Alban Bagbin beat de NPP candidate for Speaker, Mike Oquaye.

Opposition leader John Mahama after de NDC after de lose de 2020 elections reject de results which he describe as "fictional and flawed."

Later, NDC minority members of parliament march go parliament to protest de results of some constituencies like Techiman South.

Top NDC leaders like John Mahama and Haruna Iddrisu make am clear say dem no go accept anything short of a declaration of de legitimate results which dey point to an NDC Parliamentary majority.

President Akufo-Addo concede say "for de first time in de life of de 4th Republic President who dey come from one party, based on de current situations for work in all sincerity den co-operate with de Speaker of Parliament from another party."