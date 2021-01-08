Coronavirus in Nigeria: Buhari, Osinbajo go take Covid-19 vaccine on live TV

Wia dis foto come from, Bayo Omoboriowo

Di oga kpata-kpata of di National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib say President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice Presido, Yemi Osinbajo go be among di first to take di Pfizer/BioNTech approved Covid-19 vaccines wen e land Nigeria by di end of January.

Oga Shuaib yarn dis one for di weekly briefing of di PTF for di Nigerian capital.

Around 100,000 doses of di Pfizer vaccine go land for di kontri soon and na mainly health workers wey dey frontline for di fight against Covid 19 plus old pipo plus political leaders for di kontri go take di vaccine first.

Aside di president, Shuaib say oda political leaders for di kontri like di Secretary to di goment of di Federation, Boss Mustapha need to take di vaccine for di public to see so as to create public awareness.

E further explain say, why politicians go be di first to take di vaccine na sake of say, no Kontri go want im strategic leaders to dey wiped out by Covid 19.

E say for warfare, if you want to destroy your enemies, you go look for specific leaders, captains, generals to destroy and wen you do dat one, di soldiers go come weak.

And dat to avoid dat, di kontri go give strategic leaders across di kontri di vaccine first so as not to leave di kontri leaders dem vulnerable.

E also yarn say di kontri Agency food and Drug Control (NAFDAC), need to certify di vaccine before dem go start to use am for Nigeria.

Di PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha say di way wey di Covid case di go up for di kontri don pass be careful.

He say di number of death don rise by 3 percent and dat di Presidential Taskforce dey work to develop new health protection regulations to support existing Covid-19 protocols to strengthen compliance wit pharmaceutical intervention across di kontri.