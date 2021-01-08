25th Amendment: Wetin dis law be and if e fit remove Trump from office afta Capitol Hill violence

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi don tell Vice President Mike Pence to immediately invoke di 25th Amendment to remove President Trump afta di violence wey happun for capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Madam Pelosi say she and di Senate Minority (soon to be Majority) Leader, Chuck Schumer don call oga Pence and dem dey wait for e reply.

Before now, three US Democrats lawmakers bin circulate Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump afta di violence wey happun for Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Democratic Reps. David Cicilline, Jamie Raskin and Ted Lieu share di Articles of Impeachment for dia twitter handle and call on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke di 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office.

Di four-page Articles of Impeachment wey dem circulate charge oga Trump with abuse of power for "willfully inciting violence against di goment."

Also several politicians, oda lawmakers don begin call on di Vice President to invoke di 25th amendment to remove Trump from office.

Wetin be di "25th Amendment"?

Di 25th amendment na somehow new addition to di US constitution. Congress approve am on July 6, 1965; di states ratify (accept) am on February 10, 1967; and President Lyndon Johnson certify (approve) di amendment on February 23, 1967.

Dem establish di 25th Amendment for 1967 afta di assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Di 25th Amendment state clearly di general procedures to guide di replacement of any president or vice president in case e die, resign, no fit do im work well, or dem wan remove am from office.

One portion of di amendment authorize di vice president and majority of di Cabinet to declare a president "unable to discharge di powers and duties of im office." (e also allow congress to delegate dis power to outside body, but Congress neva create such a body.)

Specifically, di amendment say if di vice president and a majority of di Cabinet declare say di president can no longer carry out im duties, di vice president go become di acting president.

Di president fit seek to restore back im powers by declaring say 'no inability exists', but di vice president and a majority of di cabinet fit also block am by re-insisting say e no fit do im work within four days of di first claim.

At dat point, Congress go get 21 days to decide who go exercise presidential powers — di president or di vice president.

Di Vice President go continue as acting President only if two-thirds majorities of both chambers agree say di President dey 'unable' to serve.

Chart flow of 25th Amendment

Professor of law, Brian Kalt share flow chart of di 25th amendment wey im carry from im book so dat America pipo go beta understanding of di law.

Wetin we call dis foto, Flow chart of di 25th Amendment from Professor Brain Kalt

25th Amendment fit comot Trump from Office before January 20th afta Capitol Hill Violence?

Plenti experts for law and politics mata don tok say e dey possible to invoke di 25th before Inauguration Day wey be January 20th.

One Professor of law for Michigan State University, Brian C. Kalt say di VP and Cabinet fit invoke 25th Amendment (4) if things get out of hand.

Prof Kalt go further to explain say if dem invoke 25th Amendment and give power to di VP, then later di president declare "no inability exists," e no fit retake power back immediately, di VP go still remain as acting president during di four-days waiting period according to di law.

Base on di 25th Amendment, afta di waiting period, if di deciding group (VP and cabinet) no agree say di president dey 'fit' to carry out im duties, di decision go then dey for Congress hand.

At dis point, Congress get 21 days to decide who go exercise presidential powers, di president or di vice president.

As e be say na only 12 days remain for President Trump to leave office, Congress no need to do anything sake of di 21 days grace wey di law give dem. Di vice president go continue to serve as acting president through Jan. 20, wey dem go swear in Biden.