Carlos Ahenkorah: ‘I grab ballot papers sake of I want cause rerun’– Ghana MP wey snatch ballot papers for parliament apologize

Ghana lawmaker wey snatch ballot papers during de voting for Speaker of parliament say he try snatch de ballot papers sake of he dey want rerun of de elections.According to Mr Ahenkorah, "like I want create situation for rerun. Just like how my colleagues from de other side take de ballot box away on 3 occasions.""So I also grab some ballot papers before dem go count am so say we go do another rerun… I make heartbroken and sad" Carlos Ahenkorah explain.