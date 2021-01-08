Clubhouse: Wetin di 'new social media' app wey don become talk of town be

Wia dis foto come from, Clubhouse

With over 50,000 downloads on Google app store, one social app don become di tok of town.

Clubhouse na exclusive, invite-only audio app wia participants fit move around virtual rooms to discuss many tins like music, TV shows and some of dia favourite topics.

If you never hear of am, Clubhouse dey available to members-only and pipo fit join only if dem invite dem.

Unlike Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Clubhouse dey about connecting people via audio only and many celebs already don dey use di app.

Who create di Clubhouse app?

Na former Google employee, Rohan Seth and Paul Davison and ex-Google employee Rohan Seth develop di app.

Dem bin receive $12m funding from US capital firm Andreessen Horowitz for May last year and since lockdown, di app don become very popular.

For now di Clubhouse app dey open to only iPhone users and dem dey plan to launch on other operating systems like android.

How you fit get di app

Di audio only app dey available to download on iPhone although na di beta version dey available for now.

Dat one mean say di app dey in test phase because di creators dey test di features and safety.

Even after you download di app you fit no begin to use am straightaway as pesin wey already dey use di app need to invite you first. Firstly, you go dey waiting list but you dey free to reserve your username.

So you go need dey patient, anybody wey join di app get one invite, and after a while dem go get three more so if existing member invite you, you fit pick up to 4 friends to join with you.