Nigeria University resumption date: NUC release date for school resumption for Universities

Di National Universities Commission (NUC) don direct Vice Chancellors of universities for Nigeria to resume academic activities on January 18, 2021.

Di NUC for inside statement explain say dis new directive dey in line wit dat of di Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 proposed date for di resumption of schools across di country.

For December, di taskforce on Covid-19 bin announce make schools across different states for Nigeria close due to di increasing cases of coronavirus. Dem bin say dis order of closure bin dey subject to review.

For inside di NUC statement wey di Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration) of di commission, Mr Chris Maiyaki sign, im ask universities to strictly stick to safety protocols and di guidelines of di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Covid-19.