See list of items wey Customs no go fit allow enta Nigeria border

Wia dis foto come from, NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE/FACEBOOK

Items like parboiled foreign rice, frozen chicken, illicit drugs still dey banned and no go fit enta Nigeria even as di kontri open di borders e share wit Benin, Niger and oda African kontris.

Di National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana wey give dis informate inside statement say dis na to control smuggling, irregular migration and oda trans-national crimes wey dey operate along di border.

Im say as at January 5 2021, di Nigeria Joint Border Patrol Team don arrest 1, 401 irregular migrants and seize contraband items wey worth pass twelve billion naira.

Items wey custom seize include;

159,506.7 bags of parboiled foreign rice (50Kg)

10,477 bags of NPK fertilizers for explosives.

1,974 vehicles

895 motorcycles

18, 690 jerry cans of vegetable oil.