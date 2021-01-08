See list of items wey Customs no go fit allow enta Nigeria border
Items like parboiled foreign rice, frozen chicken, illicit drugs still dey banned and no go fit enta Nigeria even as di kontri open di borders e share wit Benin, Niger and oda African kontris.
Di National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana wey give dis informate inside statement say dis na to control smuggling, irregular migration and oda trans-national crimes wey dey operate along di border.
Im say as at January 5 2021, di Nigeria Joint Border Patrol Team don arrest 1, 401 irregular migrants and seize contraband items wey worth pass twelve billion naira.
Items wey custom seize include;
- 159,506.7 bags of parboiled foreign rice (50Kg)
- 10,477 bags of NPK fertilizers for explosives.
- 1,974 vehicles
- 895 motorcycles
- 18, 690 jerry cans of vegetable oil.
Di National Security Adviser add say di Operation Swift Response wey dem launch for 2019 wey im office dey in charge don transform to Nigeria Joint Border Patrol Team and dia work go be to secure Benin, Niger and Nigeria.