Donald Trump: Trump no go attend Joe Biden inauguration, see oda former presidents wey skip dia successor inauguration

America President Donald Trump go become di fourth president for di history of US wey no go attend di inauguration ceremony of dia successor.

Dis dey come afta e tweet on Friday say "For all dose wey dey ask, I no go dey di Inauguration on January 20".

President-elect Joe Biden dey declared winner of di presidential election. Congress confam Biden Electoral College victory on Thursday and e and Vice President-lect Kamala Harris go take oath of office on January 20th.

Di last time e happun na for 1869.

RICHARD NIXON (1974)

Former President Richard Nixon don already comot di White House when im successor Gerald Ford dey sworn in.

Nixon, na di only U.S. president to resign, e inform di den Vice President on August 8th Gerald Ford say im dey plan resign and Ford go take over.

On di 9th of August, Nixon deliver im final address as president and e and im family comot di White House immediately wit di presidential helicopter.

By di time Air Force One go land California, Ford don dey sworn in and Nixon don become "an ordinary citizen," according to History.com

ANDREW JOHNSON (1869)

Di 17th president Andrew Johnson no gree attend President-elect Ulysses Grant. March 4 inauguration for di U.S. Capitol.

Instead, Johnson stay for di White House to sign last minute legislation according to di Library of Congress.

Grant and Johnson no dey see eye to eye and Grant don tok say im no go enta di same motor wit Johnson go di capitol.

JOHN QUINCY ADAMS (1829)

E no clear why John Quincy Adams, di kontri sixth president, no attend di inauguration of im successor, Andrew Jackson.

Adams no receive Jackson invitation to di White House and wen e reach Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11, and Jackson also no call Adams according to Di White House Historical Association.

Adams officially comot di White House on March 3, di day before dem swear in Jackson, di association tok.

JOHN ADAMS (1801)

Like im son, John Adams too no attend im successor Thomas Jefferson inauguration.

Im comot di White House at 4 a.m di day dem do swearing-in ceremony for Jefferson, according to Di White House Historical Association.

E mark di first time in history wen presidency go do handover to opposition party, and Adams fit no wan cause kasala between di Federalists and Democratic-Republicans, di association tok.