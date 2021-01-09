Covid-19: UK don place travel ban on 11 African kontris

From next week all international passengers go need test negative for Covid-19 before dem fit travel enta di United Kingdom.

Pipo wey dey arrive by plane, train or boat, including UK nationals, suppose don do test 72 hours before dem comot di kontri dem dey.

Di goment say di new controls na to protect di kontri against di new strains of coronavirus wey show for kontris like South Africa.

Dis na as di UK don ban travellers from eleven African kontris from entering di kontri.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wey give di travelling update say travellers no go fit travel if dem no get negative test result.

Even wit a negative test, pipo wey dey come from kontris wey no dey di travel corridor list must still dey quarantine.

Oga Shapps say goment don make compulsory testing now because of di new variant of di virus wey dey spread for South Africa, which im say dey make scientists worry well-well.

African kontris inside UK travel ban list

Di UK for dia website list di 11 kontris and di ban go begin from Saturday, 9th January.

Most of di kontris wey make di list all be for southern Africa or neighbouring kontris around South Africa.

Namibia

Zimbabwe

Eswatini

Zambia

Botswana

Malawi

Lesotho

Mozambique

Angola

Seychelles

Mauritius

Dis restriction go dey in place for at least two weeks.