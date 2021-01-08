3million pipo wey change dia civil status record for Cameroon Identity card enta trouble sake of double identity

Wia dis foto come from, Cameroon Police/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Identify cards di wait for owners

Cameroon police boss Martin Mbarga Nguele, say make Cameroonians weh dia identity cards nova komot for long, claim one age for get dia ID cards.

Delegate General for national security tok afta some kontri pipo enta social media wit hashtag #IWantMyIDC.

But police say double identify na big problem, as about 3 million pipo don change some tins for dia birth certificates, land for trouble with double identity.

"If any one don change age, na only de first identity weh e don already dey for machine count", na im Martin Mbarga Nguele, Cameroon police boss add.

Delegate general for national security agree say de deh bi get technical problems weh e slow de process.

Nguele say old system for make ID for 1994 bi get plenti problems as any body bi fit claim any age get ID card, and pipo bi di use de card for commit crime.

Goment don put commission for shine eye for double Identity situation.

Wia dis foto come from, Cameroon Police/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Martin Mbarga Nguele, Cameroon police boss

Police say 280 identification and 50 mobile posts dey and deh don increase production for de past three weeks.

Police say deh di make about 10,000 cards per day.