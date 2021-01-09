Zamfara Kidnap: Kidnappers gbab six members of one family

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria Police for Zamfara state command don confam say suspected hoodlums enta one village kidnap six children from one family.

Police tok tok pesin, Superintendent Shehu Mohammed, say di kidnappers cari Alhaji Sani Gyare six children from Kadauri village, for Maru local goment area of Zamfara state north west Nigeria.

Im say na seven children di command bin get informate say dem cari, Alhaji Gyare get six, and di number seven oe na one girl wey dem pick from one of di neighbour house.

Oga Mohammed say di state police commissioner don send some team of CTU plus Police Mobile Force to track di suspects.