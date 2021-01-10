Parler: Amazon go remove di site from dia web hosting service

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Amazon dey remove "free speech" social network Parler from dia web hosting service as dem no follow di rules.

If Parler no find new web hosting service by Sunday, di entire network go go offline.

Parler bin describe dia sef as "unbiased" social media and and e dey popular wit pipo wey dem ban from Twitter.

Amazon tell Parler dem don find 98 posts for di site wey ginger for kata kata. Apple and Google don comot di app fromdia stores.

Dem launch am for 2018, Parler don prove popular among supporters of US President Donald Trump and right-wing conservatives. Such groups don dey accuse Twitter and Facebook say dem censoring dia views and opinions.

Even as Mr Trump no be user, di platform already dey feature several high-profile contributors.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz get 4.9 million followers for di platform, while Fox News host Sean Hannity get like 7 million.

For one point sef e be di most-downloaded app for di United States afta di US election, as dem dey clampdown on di spread of election misinformation by Twitter and Facebook.