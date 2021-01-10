Orisabunmi: Wetin family tok about di death of Nigerian actress, brother and sister within 72 hours

Wia dis foto come from, thenewstrack.com.ng

Di Family of popular Nigerian actress,Folake Aremu alias Orisabunmi dey mourn di death of di actress and dat of her brother and sister wey also die just three days apart

On Wednesday, di family confam di tori of di Nollywood actress and on Thursday, di report of her brother, Steve Onisola death also surface for local news; three days later, Janet Ademola, wey be Orisabunmi younger sister, and di last child of di family also pass on.

Di deaths of di three siblings bin dey shocking to Nigerians as pipo no too understand wetin fit cause dia deaths just three days apart.

BBC News Yoruba bin follow one of di close associates of late Orisabunmi sister, Bukola Janet Ademola tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Janet Bukola

Wetin fit be di cause of Orisabunmi and her siblings death?

Prophet Obaloluwa Hephzibah reveal say im bin dey live wit Madam Janet (Orisabunmi sister) before she die.

Im say many pipo dey even see am as her first born.

Hephzibah say di death of Bukola Janet dey shocking to dem.

"She die on Saturday afternoon and na she be Orisabunmi sister and na she be di last born of dia parents", e tok.

Wen BBC ask Oga Hephzibah if di reports of Bukola Janet dying from Covid-19 dey true, im tok say no be true.

''No be Corona. we fit call am ''shock'' , she bin get Hypertension before di news of her siblings death.''

Hephzibah tok say dem neva sabi wen dem go bury Madam Bukola Janet, as di family still dey make burial arrangements for Orisabunmi and dia older brother, Steve Onisola.

Before im death, Steve Onisola, 71 na di Technical Director of Kwara Falcons Basketball Club, Ilorin. reports bin say, Oga Steve pass away afta brief illness.

Some hours before her death, Ademola wey bin dey mourn Orisabunmi bin tok for interview wit tori pipo Punch Newspaper, wia she describe her late sister as a caring sister and a mother wit a rare heart of love.

She say, "Di death of my elder sister, Mrs Folake Aremu, dey very painful because of wetin she stand for in our lives as family members.

Wia dis foto come from, Orisabunmi

"She dey very friendly and caring; she neva leave her siblings alone. We dey pained because she stand for us as a good mother for all of us."

"As di last child of di family, she bin take very good care of me. We dey very close and used to each other. She give her best to make sure say I dey okay."

One of di children of Late Orisabunmi, Yetunde Oyesola bin tell Punch Newspaper say dia late mama no dey sick.

She say: "Her blood pressure dey perfect; she dey in a good state of health. If to say she bin dey sickly, e no go shock us to hear of her death,