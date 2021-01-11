NCDC gov ng: Covid 19 cases for Nigeria don cross 100,000 mark of pipo wey test positive

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Health officials carry deadi bodi of pesin wey die of sickness wey be deadly virus

Nigeria Center for Disease Contro [NCDC] don confam say Nigeria don cross 100,000 cases of pipo wey test positive to Coronavirus [Covid19].

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for one new update dem release for dia website [NCDC.gov.ng] di kontri confam 1024 new cases in di last 24 hours.

Already public university lecturers de kick against di idea to reopen schools on 18 January sake of di rising covid-19 cases across di kontri, according to local tori.

Wia dis foto come from, NCDC

From di 1024 new cases of [COVID19] inside Nigeria; Lagos-653 Plateau-63 Benue-48 Zamfara-45 FCT-42 Rivers-27 Ondo-26 Adamawa-26 Kaduna-22 Edo-18 Ogun-16 Imo-12 Kano-9 Yobe-6 Ekiti-5 Jigawa-4 Osun-2

Di good news be say of dis total number, 80,030 don dey discharged while 1,358 deaths.

Wetin go happen now wey Nigeria cross 100,000 cases of Covid19?