Aminu Isa Kontagora: Kano, Benue military administrator wey die and interesting things you fit no know about am

Wia dis foto come from, Benue State Government

Colonel Aminu Isa Kontagora (rtd) wey serve as military administrator for both Benue and Kano state wey dey northern Nigeria die Sunday night and dem bury am on Monday morning according to Islamic tradition.

Nigerian Presido Muhammadu Buhari describe Kontagora as pesin wey make huge impact when e dey alive and serve wella, wey make Benue state name dia Arts Theatre complex after am.

Di late military officer parents born am for 1956 in Kontagora town wey bin dey Old Sokoto state now Niger state for north central Nigeria.

E no dey clear wia Col Kontagora start im education or which particular year e join Nigerian army but di two most important positions wey e hold na dat of military administrator for Benue state between 1996- 1998 and later same post for Kano state between 1998- 1999.

E retire for year 2000 and remain active for public life for some years after. For 2001 e become member for United Nigeria Development Forum (Kaduna based group).

For 2003 Nigeria elections e support current presido Buhari as e contest against former presido Olusegun Obasanjo.

While for 2007 e support im fellow Niger state pesin and former head of state Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida to contest for Nigeria presidency wey late president Umaru Yaradua win.

Di last known position wey e hold na dat of Chairman for Niger State PDP Elders Forum for 2009 although for 2015 some supporters try make am contest for Niger state governorship elections and dem even print posters for am but e no contest.