Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey dating: 2020 Sexiest Man Alive relationship wit Lori Harvey

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/Instagram

Michael B. Jordan, di sexiest man alive don comot dating market oh!

Di American Actor don reveal for inside Instagram post on Monday say im dey with model Lori Harvey.

E reveal dis one for im social media afta several months of rumours on weda di two of dem dey date.

While di Creed actor just post im own picture for insta without caption but tag her, di pikin of Steve Harvey bin put up dia photo togeda with brown heart emoji.

Various celebrities wey include actress Gabrielle Union and rapper Teyana Taylor, enta comments to show dia love to di couple.

But who be Lori Harvey?

Lori Harvey na one of di seven pikin wey talk show host, Steve Harvey get.

But tori be say she be im step pikin as im wife Majorie Harvey, change her four pikin last name for previous relationships to Harvey wen dem marry for 2007.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@loriharvey

Di model don do campaigns for Dolce and Gabbana, and waka runways for Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks despite di fact say she no get di regular model physique.

And she don tok for interviews how dat tin don dey sweet her belle.

She bin dey hope to be professional horseback rider and cari dat career reach Olympics but one back injury kill dat dream.

Tori be say she bin date rapper Future as at dis time last year sotay, dem fly togeda come Nigeria for im concert for 2019.

She also dey linked to rapper and entrepreneur Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and im pikin, Justin Combs, Lewis Hamilton and musician Trey Songz.

Rapper Meek Mill confam di gist say she dey date Trey Songz wen e tok for Twitter for 2019 say dia relationship bin make am change di lyrics of one of im songs.

For 2017, tori comot say she bin engage footballer Memphis Depay wey engage am just few months after dem start to dey date but dat one sef no last.