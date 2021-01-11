Federal Fire Service say dem no go respond to fire calls from some areas for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Federal Fire Service

Federal Fire Service say dia officers no go respond to fire calls from some areas wey dey northern Nigeria because of bad pipo wey dey attack dia men.

Nigeria Federal Fire Service for statement wey dia tok tok pesin service Ugo Huan send to tori pipo, di oga of di kontri fire fire-fighters Dr Liman Ibrahim say no be today some pipo dey attack dia men whenever dey respond to fire calls for some areas.

"Dis last attack happun on Thursday for Aku village wey dey for Mararaba for Nasarawa state [north-central Nigeria].

Our men wey dey for Nyanya station respond to fire call around 11am but on getting to di area, some pipo with dangerous weapons attack, injuring our officers and damaging our motor, dem almost burn am."

"Dis no be di first time wey dis kain thing dey happun and so oga don give order say make our men no respond to fire calls from di areas wey dey attack our men from now on in order to protect lives of officers and also our expensive trucks." Dis na wetin di statement yan.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na foto of Kugbo Market fire for Abuja central Nigeria wey happun Sunday 10 January, 2021. Di fire burn for almost 9 hours from 5am before fire fighters come respond.

Oga of di federal fire service also add say e dey necessary for community and traditional leaders to dey educate dia pipo on di importance of dia work and warn dem not to dey attack pipo.

One social commentator wey dey stay Nasarawa state Isa Abu tell BBC say dis decision wey Fire Service take no be di best way as innocent pipo wey no attack dem go also suffer if fire incident happun and di service no gree respond.

"To me I feel say di decision by Fire Service to avoid certain areas for Nasarawa no be good decision because innocent pipo go also suffer am.

Pipo wey attack dia men do bad thing but if innocent pesin call fire service because of incident and dem no come dat wan bad wella."