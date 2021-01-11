CHAN Cameroon 2020: COVID-19 rules, tickets, security, and everytin you need to know

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency Wetin we call dis foto, Morocco na im win di 2018 CHAN

Africa go gada for Cameroon in some days for de big football jamboree for home-based African players.

Local organising committee say deh ready, di put final touch for opening ceremony for January 16.

Cameroon di host first big competition for Africa since de outbreak of Covid -19, everytin you need for know about dis football feast.

Weti bi CHAN?

CHAN, African National Football Championship, na competition weh e di happen every two years for shine light for players from championships for Africa.

Na 16 teams di take part for dis competition weh e start for 2009.

Cameroon di host sixth edition. Because of COVID-19 Caf shift de football show from 4-25 April to January 16-February 7.

CHAN inside Covid-19

As de first big football festival since Covid -19 start, Cameroon goment and Caf don agree for put strong rules for guide de championship.

According to de tournament manager, Michael Disake, checking di start right from airport. Wen any delegation arrive deh test dem for airport.

Caf and FIFA don put new rules for prevent COVID-19. For hotels, only one player for room, not two players for laik before. Instead of 23 players Caf add 10 players for waiting list for replace any player weh e catch Corona. Afta every 48 hours deh go test teams before deh go play.

For stadiums na only 25 percent of dia capacities for de group stage and if supporters behave well, no invade field, no komot masks inside stadium, den keep social distance , CAf go fit increase de stadium attendance to 50 percent for semi final and finals.

Covid-19 di stress Cameroon financially, especially as goment make budget before de outbreak.

Winner/Prize

Before 2018, winner bi get $700, 000, (Fcfa 404 million). But, CAF increase de prize to $1.25 million dollars , (fcfa 674 million). De runner-up get $700,000, (fcfa 377million) , 3rd place $400,000 (fcfa 215 million) and fourth place $300,000 (fcfa 161 million).

Morocco na current champions de lift de trophy for 2018. Dr Congo na first winner for 2009, Tunisia win de second edition, Libya for 2014, Dr Congo again for 2016.

Host cities/stadiums

Na three host cities, wit four stadiums. Yaoundé host city wit 40,000 seats Amadou Ahidjo stadium for Group A, Douala wit 40,000 Bepanda stadium and Doula, second pool wit de new 50,000 seater Japoma stadium. Limbe/Buea for Southwest Cameroon wit de Omnisport 20,000 seater stadium.

Wetin we call dis foto, Amadou Ahidjo Stadium

Groups

Group A: Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe/ Yaoundé

Group B: Libya, Niger, DR Congo, Congo/Douala

Group C: Morocco, Rwanda, Togo, Uganda/Douala

Group D: Zambia, Guinea, Namibia, Tanzania/Limbe

Ticketing

Na first come first serve for fill de 25 percent quota. Ticket go on sale fir January 11 and for match days deh go close gates. Tickets cost from fcfa 1000 to fcfa 50,000.

De first sales points na total filling stations, kiosk for stadiums, ministry of sports for Yaoundé and regional delegations of youth and sports and odas.

Security

Wetin we call dis foto, Tournament manager, Michael Disake

Separatists groups don threat say deh no wan any football for dia territory. Some groups claim say deh don notify teams. Dis threats komot for de same taim weh three attacks happen for Northwest region and kidnappings for Southwest region.

Tournament coordinator say deh di read about de threats, but say na work for security.

For meeting weh defense minister hold some days ago, deh decide for put high security for around hotels, transport and training grounds.

Fan Zones