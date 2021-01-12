Uganda elections 2021: Yoweri Museveni don dey office for 35 years

Uganda pipo wey neva reach di age of 35 wey be more than half of di kontri population don only sabi one president; Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni AKA M7.

Yoweri Museveni (for short) bin enta power afta one kasala [armed struggle] wey burst for 1986. And e don withstand alias do odeshi for all di badluck wey don befall long serving leaders like am.

Di 76 year old time as oga at di top of Uganda don dey filled with a long period of peace and development wey pipo don give am hand for.

But e don use personality cult, compromise of independent institutions and bouncing of opponents to maintain power since 1986.

During di kontri last election, five years ago, im tok say "how I go comot banana plantation wen wetin I plant don dey bear fruits?" wen di issue of stepping aside bin come up.

Di first time BBC tori pesin for Uganda, Patience Atuhaire bin hear im name na for school drama on how Idid Amin bin create kasala for di kontri and how oga Museveni National Resistance Army bin save di kontri for 1986 ending di senseless killings or di kontri.

And na dat image many Ugandans don use grow up.

Presidential Press Up

But e also get di image of papa and grandpapa for di kontri.

In fact many young Ugandans dey call am "Sevo" and im sef dey call dem bazuluku (wey mean grandpikin for Luganda language).

But im no dey behave like di regular grandpapa, infact for di campaign wey im do for im sixth term, e bin dey go round di kontri dey launch factories, open roads and new markets.

Even sef, e dey like show wetin e fit do with regards to exercise, sometin wey many pipo tink say na sake og im challenger 38-year-old former pop star Bobi Wine.

Last April, im feem imself dey do exercise like press up for house to encourage exercise for lockdown come repeat am again in front of students for November.

25-year-old Museveni supporter, Angela Kirabo say she dey support am because "in di next five years, wen we comot school, Sevo go make sure say we find work".

Dem comot Presidential age limit

One of Museveni closest friend and advisors John Nageda don put di loyalty di president dey enjoy on di fact say im fit die for Uganda and be true Africanist.

However, di original constitution for di kontri say Museveni no suppose fit contest for election again afta 2005.

In fact, before 2005, im bin no entertain di idea say e wan stay power pass im tenure as im say e go rather go back im farm.

Tori be say im bin take am as serious insult for dinner party rn pesin ask am dat question.

But in 2004, im change im mind and im MPs vote to amend constitution and comot presidential term limits so im go fit stay power till im reach 75 years.

Wen December 2017 come nko, dem comot di constitutional age limit for presidential candidates. Dat oe ne cause serious fight for parliament and police bin raid di building.

Many dey see am as clear road so oga Museveni go fit be president for life, Dis na as most MPs owe dia positions to di president.

Challenge to authority don reduce

Uganda na prime example of pipo wey no dey bite di hand wey dey feed dem.

In short e dey easy to say Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni na di "Kabaka wa Kabaka"(wey mean king of kings) of Uganda since 1986.

E dey show for development programmes for women, market sellers and goment jobs.

And for kontri wey get 15% young pipo unemployment and 21% of di kontri wey dey for poverty, if you collabo with di right party, e fit save your kontri from destruction.

But Museveni supporters say di development of Uganda through peace and economic development na better reason to give am five more years. Although everybodi gree say joblessness na major palava.

Even with these changes, im don weaken di independence of some key institutions for id kontri like di judiciary.

Accuse dey say dem dey appoint "cadre judges" wey dey loyal with goment and if judges no do wetin goment want, e fit cause kasala.

Like for 16 Demecember 2015, wen armed security personnel enta High Court for Kampala to re-arrest members of di suspected rebel People's Redemption Army, wey dem just acquit of treason.

Even to challenge election results wey dem don cari go court, di courts ruleee say di irregularities of election no reach make dem cancel results.

Di media sef don receive dia own gbas gbos, Daniel Kalinaki wey be di Nation Media Group's General Manager for Editorial, in Kampala tok say dem don det raid outlets and detain journalists as goment don dey thin skinned.

Opposition supporters dey die

Wen e start to show say Museveni no wan comot office, na so im former associates start to leave am.

Former Museveni doctor, Kizza Besigye from di opposition, Forum for Democratic Change run against am for 2001.

Dem arrest am and prosecute for cases of rape and treason but till now neva convict.

Now wey Bobi Wine wey be singer whose real name na Robert Kyagulanyi dey run, e don dey face gbas gbos from security forces.

Dem bin arrest di MP dor 2018 for treason but later drop di charges.

For im campaign for dis election, policedon arrest am, and shoot at im supporters say dem no follow coronavirus restrictions on large groups.

Two days of protest afta Bobi Wine arrest for November lead to di death of 54 pipo, wey tori be say na security forces shoot.