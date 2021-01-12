Sia ft Burna Boy: Hey Boy by Sia Kate Isobelle Furler ft Damini Ogulu AKA Burna Boy - Di real gist

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/ Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Sia and Burna Boy

Sia, Australian born singer-songwriter, don announce new project wey she dey feature Burna Boy, Nigerian two time Grammy nominated star.

For Twitter post wey she release on Tuesday, she announce say she dey drop di song Hey Boy wey go feature di Twice As Tall star on Thursday, 14 January.

Tori be say she bin formerly release di same song for December last year and e go dey for her new album and movie, both of which she dey call "Music" wey dey drop for February.

Burna Boy wey real name na Damini Ogulu sef don react to di news of di song say e dey definitely one of im favourites.

Who be Sia [How old is Sia]?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sia dey popular with di way she like to cover her face with wig

Sia na Australian singer-songwriter wey don dey popular with di way she dey cover her face with wigs and sometimes dey hide for music video behind one dancer, Maddie Ziegler wey dey act as her younger self.

Sia blow into limelight afta her song, Titanium with DJ David Guetta bin blow up for 2011 and she don tok plenti times about all di bad tins fame don do her mental health.

For 2014, she introduce, di then 11 year old dancer Maddie Ziegler to play her alter ego, or di younger version of her as she dey promote her album "1000 Forms of Fear".

Many more of her hit songs include, Chandelier and Cheap Thrills and she don write songs for artists dem like Beyonce and Rihanna.

Sia wey real name be Kate Isobelle Furler, dem born her on 18 December 1975 and she be Australian singer, songwriter, voice actress and director.

She start her career as a singer inside acid jazz band Crisp in di mid-1990s for Adelaide.

[Sia ft Burna Boy] How pipo dey react

Social media don dey burst or di tori of she and Burna Boy dia upcoming collabo.

While some pipo dey hail di new collabo odas dey wish say she go sing with oda African artistes dem like Shatta Wale.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter