Douala -Bangui road: About 200 trucks wit goods hang for road weh connect Cameroon, Chad and Central African Republic afta one month of 'hardship'

Why dis Douala-Bangui road no open as authorities of the two countries, Cameroon and Central Africa agree?

De road don close for about one month for seka de post election crisis for Central Africa as rebels di try for stop supply of good into Bangui, de capital.

About 200 trucks wit goods bi grounded for Douala -Bangui road weh connect Cameroon, Chad and Central African Republic

Daihrou Gamba president for transporters' Union tell BBC News Pidgin say for now e no bi safe for move as rebels fit burn dia trucks and goods.

"United Nations mission for central Africa, military and helicopters get for escort de trucks for enta and komot from Bangui"

"We di wait make de goment officials for Bangui kam before we arrange how for move".Daihrou tell BBC News Pidgin.

De situation no good, for truck drivers, too much hardship for dem and families.

De union try for slaughter cows cook rice for dem, e no easy, some don go back for Douala, Yaoundé and Ngaoundere.

" We don finish de $300 allowance weh deh give",Aliyu, driver weh e transport corn and rice to Bangui tok.

"If deh di feed me how go fit feed ma family? Na only wen ah deliver goods for destinations deh pay, but now ah do spend one month for road", Aliyu add.

Douala-Bangui-Njamena corridor wit junction town for Garoua Boulai bi very importain for Central African kontris for get good through de sea, den transport for trucks. Bangui and Chad depend on dis roads for do business.