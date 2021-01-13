Uganda Election 2021: Yoweri Museveni vs Robert Kyagulanyi AKA Bobi Wine - presidential and parliamentary election key facts

Uganda election eve dey marked by heavy deployment of security forces mostly military to places wey dey considered hot-spots for violence.

Di BBC team inside Kampala say busy streets don empty wit a number of businesses wey don close shop and urban dwellers dey leave, in fact japa from di capital Kampala for fear of confrontations between opposition supporters and di security forces.

Uganda pop star wey turn presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi AKA Bobi Wine cut im live interview with one Kenyan radio station say army don dey raid im house.

Dis dey come two days before Ugandans go vote for general election afta campaign wey bin get palava wey kill plenti pipo.

On Tuesday night, President Yoweri Museveni, for one TV national address say Uganda don block access to social media and messaging apps.

Museveni add say im no go allow foreigners to determine who dey good or who dey bad inside Uganda.

Meanwhile American ambassador for Uganda say im dey disappointed afta di goment reject many US election observers.

Ambassador Natalie Brown say dem deny more than 75 percent of di accreditation requests for US mission to monitor tomorrow Presidential and Parliamentary vote.

President Yoweri Museveni dey contest for im sixth term for office and dey face 10 challengers including Bobi Wine.

Human rights groups don dey accuse security forces of di kain force dem dey use to scata opposition rallies.

However, di goment say na to make sure say pipo follow di rules about large groups for dis coronavirus pandemic.

See be five important tins you suppose know about di election

1. [Yoweri Museveni] - Di man wey wan stay 40 years for power

Presido Yoweri Museveni na one of di longest serving president for Africa. Im and im National Resistance Movement came to power for 1986 at di end of one five year war and im don dey power since dat time.

Im supporters dey praise am for di relative peace and prosperity for di kontri and also im policies on health. E bin help to slow down di spread of HIV and how im tackle di coronavirus pandemic.

According to John Hopkins University, Uganda don record less that 40,000 infections and about 300 deaths from di virus.

But many of im critics det see am as anoda authoritarian leader. Museveni no get any successor for im party, and for 2017 sign law wey comot presidential limit so e go fit run again for presidency.

So while pipo dey wey like oga Museveni, mostly for rural areas, e don dey face plenti opposition ova inequality and im control ova di kontri.

2. [Robert Kyagulanyi AKA Bobi Wine] - Di pop star challenger

One of di major candidates wet dey challenge Museveni for dis election na musician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, im stage name na Bobi Wine.

Bobi wine wey get nickname di "ghetto president", di 38 year old bin turn East African superstar for di early 2000s before im join politics and win sit for parliament for 2017.

Many pipo dey look am as di biggest challenge to Museveni rule as im don ginger many young pipo wey bin no too send politics.

Museveni and Bobi Wine don get gbas gbos for long. As Bobi wine call am Dictator and say e dey "fear di pipo", while Museveni say Kyagulanyi na foreign agent "wey no like di stability and independence for Uganda".

3. Di generational gap [Yoweri Museveni 35 years in power]

One of di tins wey dey help Bobi Wine popularity for dis election na im age. At di age of 38, im dey half di age of di 76 year old presido.

Anoda tin na di life tori of how e take grow. Di "ghetto president" grow for inside slum for di capital of Kampala. Im background and how edey push for social justice for di kontri through im music and as politician don ginger di younger generation to follow am.

But shockingly, im don get plenti supporters for rural areas too, these na di places wey pipo bin tink say na wia Museveni get support pass.

4. Covid Kasala

Pipo dey boil and di campaingns don see serious kasala wey don see plenti pipo enta grave and hundred ofas enta jail.

Officials tok say dem dey scata political gatherings to handle di Covid-19 pandemic for di kontri. But Human Rights Watch say na wash, as security forces dey use am to cover di mouth of opposition and di media.

Even sef, dem arrest Bobi Wine for November last year and wen im supporters start to protest for im release, tori be say security forces bin kill several pipo and arrest hundreds more.

Di Security Minister Elly Tumwine point out say 11 security personell sef bin wound and tok say police get right to shoot and kill for some kain violent situation.

E say, "Police get right to shoot you and you go just die for nothing.... do am at your own risk."

Bobi Wine don dey wear bullet proof vest and helment for campaigns.

At di end of last year, im pause campign afta dem injure members of im team as security forces bin chase pipo comot one of im rallies. E later tell CNN say im don survive many attempts on im life.

5. Uganda role for di region and beyond

Uganda wey dey border with Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda and di Democratic Republic of Congo get one of di highest refugee population for World with 1.4 million pipo.

So pipo don dey watch di political kasala for di kontri and dey worry aabout wetin go happun afta di vote.

Dem neva do peaceful transfer of power for di kontri before and should in case Museveni lose, e no clear wetin go happun.