Simi and Adekunle Gold: Duduke love and life inside dia two years marriage

Simi and Adekunle Gold [Duduke] love and life inside dia two years marriage na gist about di two Nigerian singers/cele wey marry quietly for January 2019.

From casting dia sef for social media to all di sweet love letters and di songs dem dey sing for each other, e be like say Adekunle Gold and Simi wantake di title of Nigeria ultimate couple goals.

On Wednesday, di couple celebrate their second wedding anniversary wia new details of their relationship bin comot

Simi reveal say dem don dey for togeda for seven years including the two years wey dem marry, while Adekunle Gold tok say im first meet am wia she dey perform and even buy new cloth for di event.

Di couple bin keep dia relationship private till afta dia wedding wen dem go honeymoon come release "By You" togeda.

Simi & Adekule Gold Relationship timeline

Recently, di Kosoko couple start to dey cast each oda on top wetin dem bin dey do wen dem jam each oda, as Simi tok for one post "Wen we bin meet, e bin still dey edit imself lapping Rihanna and co".

Simi tok for her anniversary message say she don dey with her husband fo seven years (since 2014) wey mean say dem bin dey date for 2016 wen Adekunle Gold release Orente wey im later reveal say na about Simi even as at dat time dem bin still dey form friendship.

E comot for 2016, say na Simi mix and master im first studio album, Gold and e bin reveal for several interviews dem say na she inspire im genre of music choice.

So far, di couple don release five songs wey dem sing togeda wey include "No Forget, Promise, By You, Bites The Dust an Take Me Back."

However, di whine wey dem bin dey whine Nigerians say dem be just friends almost fall apart afta for Simi Lagos concert for December 2018, wen she kiss her then boyfriend for mouth.

Dem marry for secret ceremonies for January 9, 2019 and no be until dem go honeymoon tori say true-true dem don turn husband and wife start to show face.

As of now di parents of one, Adejare dey use di kain energy wey dem use hide dia relationship wen dem dey date to take tension pipo for social media.

From cute videos with dia pikin to Adekunle Gold "breastfeeding" needs, even to how Simi wan turn agbero on top her pikin mata, dem don sow say love sweet die.

Wetin Simi and Adekunle Gold don do since dem marry?

Oneo f di tins wey don change since dem marry na Adekunle Gold im style

For dia career, e be like married life don give dem more ginger, as Simi burst brain with hits like Duduke and Know You wey feature rapper, Ladipoe.

From 2019, she don drop three new EPS, wey dme dey call Restless II, Awake and I'm Back Home and her third studio album, 'Omo Charlie Champagne Vol. I'.

Simi don dey gist pipo social media as she dey navigate her role as mama

She also chook her hand for acting for di first time as she join di cast for Kunle Afolyan 2019 feem, Mokalik.

Adekunle Gold too no slack for im career, as at now im hit single, AG Baby still dey hit for airwaves across di kontri.

E also drop new album wey im call Afro Pop, Vol 1 wey show im music dey explore new styles.