Whatsapp messages and Signal app features: How to use Signal app wey fit replace Whatsapp

Wia dis foto come from, Signal

Whatsapp messages fit no dey as don begin tok about switching to use anoda texting app sake of di new privacy policy wey Whatsapp introduce to share users informate wit Facebook.

Dis new privacy policy go take effect from February 8 and any user wey no agree to di new terms and conditions no go fit use Whatsapp again.

Di Facebook-owned messaging service don receive a lot of criticism afta dem tell dia ova 2 billion users say dem must agree to share dia data alias personal informate wit di social network in order to keep using di service.

Dis data include phone numbers, IP addresses, browser information, battery level and more

Plenti alternate app recommendations don begin trend as dis announcement no too go down well wit many of Whatsapp users.

Pipo don mention Telegram, Skype, Signal among odas.

But wen Tesla founder Elon Musk take to im Twitter to ask users to switch to Signal - one message wey Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also retweet- di messaging app don gain popularity wit di pipo.

[Signal app] Wetin e be?

[Signal] na typical one-tap install app wey dey work like oda usual text messaging app.

You fit download am from Android play store and Apple IOS store.

Signal dey allow users to send end-to-end encrypted group, message, foto as well as audio and video messages.

Di messaging app dey allow encrypted audio and video calls.

[How to download Signal?]

Enta Apple app store or Google play store on your mobile phone

Look for Signal app on di app stores

Click on install to download and install di app from Play Store

iPhone users go tap on 'Get' to download di app

Afta you download di app, open it and enta di your details, one of di details you go use na your phone number, just like the way you register for Whatsapp.

iPhone users go dey required to select 'Activate Dis Device' and dem go need enta a six-digit code wey di app go send to you via SMS

Once you verify the code, tap on Submit. Users can manually verify the code or allow Signal to copy it directly

Signal go request permission to send you notifications. If you want, you go need Tap on "allow".

Ontop Signal app you go dey required to set your profile pictures and names, dis go show to your contacts on di app.

Signal work like Whatsapp?

Like Whatsapp you fit use Signal app on your Android, iOS, iPad, Mac, Windows or Linux.

Signal dey totally free to install and use just like most messaging apps.

Signal dey support Group features wit a maximum of 150 members. Dem don recently add Group video calls as one of dia features.

Di app also support regular video and audio calls wey be end-to-end encrypted.

Signal app fit allow you turn on disappearing messages wey go allow your message to disappear within five seconds to as much as one week.

E also get one feature called Message Requests, wey go give you di option to block, delete, or accept messages from unknown pesin.

Signal let you react to any message with emojis. You also get di option to not allow a user to take your chat screenshots.

To add anyone in a group, di individual go need accept di group invitation, unlike WhatsApp.

Di storage management of di app dey good just like WhatsApp.

You fit clear messages, remove videos or images and check different files for di storage management tool.

No third-party or even Signal fit read your messages.