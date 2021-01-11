Lake Victoria fish death: Ugandans receive warning not to eat dead fish wey show for land as authorities reveal wetin dem know about cause

Wia dis foto come from, Government of Uganda Wetin we call dis foto, Uganda authorities don rule out poisoning as di cause of death

Authorities for Uganda dey investigate di cause of one large-scale death of fish ontop Lake Victoria - Africa largest fresh water reservoir.

Di fisheries ministry don warn di public not to eat di dead fish and to instead bury dem.

Photos wey local residents post on social media show dozens of lifeless fish wey wash go land for Lake Victoria, as well as Lake Kyoga and River Nile.

Officials say di deaths fit be because of a drop in oxygen levels.

"Preliminary investigations don rule out fish poisoning," Uganda fisheries ministry tok for statement.

"E dey suspected say di recent storms on di lakes cause di different waters to mix thereby reducing di oxygen levels for di lake."

Full report by one team of experts wey dem earlier send go di area dey expected later on Monday.

"The most likely explanation na drop in oxygen levels" caused by recent flooding and water hyacinth weeds, local media quote ministry official Joyce Ikwaput Nyeko.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Nile Perches na common food for many Ugandan households

Di ministry say di only affected species na di Nile perch, common food fo many Ugandan households.

Di Nile perch - wey fit grow to weigh more dan 100kg (220lb) - dey believed to be sensitive to oxygen levels below two milligrams per litre of water, BBC Patience Atuhaire for Kampala report.

"Di fishing community and general public along di lake shores dey... advised to pick di dead fish and bury am to reduce di smell," di ministry tok.

But dem also ask di public "to disregard di audio wey dey circulate on social media calling upon pipo to stop eating fish as the fish from di regular oda ones fishermen dey catche dey easily identified from di floating dead fish".

Lake Victoria na vital resource wey Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania dey share.

For 2017, scientists warn say Lake Victoria dey under threat of dying.