Elections in Uganda: Facebook ban President Yoweri Museveni goment officials account

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Facebook logo

As Uganda dey ready for presidential and parliamentary elections on Thursday January 14, Facebook don ban some of di accounts wey belong to Uganda goment officials.

Di accounts wey di US social media giant take down na fake and duplicate accounts wey dey linked to di kontri ministry of information and dem dey use am post as di kontrii dey prepare for elections dis week.

Uganda pipo go vote on Thursday for election wey long time president Yoweri Museveni go contest wit ten oda candidates including ogbonge opposition leader Bobi Wine – di singer wey politician – wey don dey pepper di ruling party for sometime now.

Facebook tok for statement say as di Uganda elections dey near, “we move quickly to investigate and take down dis network.”

Dem add say: “We find say dis network of accounts dey connected to di goment Citizens Interaction Centre for di Ministry of information and Communications Technology for Uganda.”

“Dem dey use fake and duplicate accounts to mage pages, comment for oda pipo post, pretend to be oda pipo, re-share posts for groups to make dem look more popular dan dey really dey,” Facebook tok.

Uganda minister of information, Judith Nabakooba, tell tori pipo Reuters, say she need more time to study di mata before she go fit tok anytin.